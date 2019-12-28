DIPR organises symposium on ‘Conservation of natural resources’

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), District Information Centre Udhampur today organized a symposium contest on the topic “Conservation of natural resources with special focus on water” in the premises of Bhartiya Vidya Mandir High School, Udhampur.

District Information Officer Udhampur, Sajad Bashir Somberia was the Chief Guest while Principal of the host school, Renu Sharma was the guest of honour on the occasion.

As many as 10 participants of the institute participated in the symposium and expressed their views on the vital issue. Sakshi Chetna of 9th class was declared best speaker while Naveed Ahmed of class 9th and Manvi Thakur of class 5th secured second and third positions respectively. Besides, Pratibha Singh of class 7th and Divyanshi of class 8th bagged consolation prizes.

While addressing the students, the chief guest said that the programme is aimed to create awareness among the general public regarding conservation and judicious use of water. He further said that such type of programme plays an important role in educating people about the importance and judicious use of water.

He stressed that water conservation is very important for our future generation and also highlighted the importance of water hygiene and its advantages in present life.

He urged the students to keep water bodies neat and clean and take measures to conserve them for future. He also sensitized the students about Jal Jeevan Mission, Jal Shakti Abhiyan and Jeevika. He urged students to aware their parents, friends and neighbours about these schemes.

Jiwan Singh, Partap Singh and Asha Devi acted as judges while Jeevan Kumar conducted the proceedings of the programme. Principal of the school appreciated the efforts of Information Department for creating awareness through symposia and urged the Department to hold more such events in the future. Later, the chief guest distributed prizes and merit certificates among the participants.

President District Management Committee, Sunil Badyal, member Bhartiya Shiksha Samiti (J&K), Nek Ram Sharma, besides staff members and students were also present on the occasion.