DIPR organises multilingual Mushaira at Reasi

REASI: Cultural Wing of Department of Information & Public Relations Jammu organized a multilingual Mushiara at Shri Vaishno Devi College of Education & ETT Reasi, here today.

Around Eleven renowned poets of the district Reasi participated in the mushaira and recited their creations in Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi and Dogri languages on various social evils and highlighting current issues like drug addiction, female feticide, gender disparity, illiteracy and dowry system as well as safety of corona virus, poetic work and social evils.

Dr Surinder Singh Principal SVDCE was the chief guest while staff and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

The prominent and budding poets included Tariq Bhat, Raj Rahee, Rashid Rai, Akram Khan, Rajesh Ajnabi, Romesh Gandotra, Jagdishwari Khajuria, Kusam Baloria, Pankaj Sharma and Mohd Mushtaq participated in the Mushiara and presented their poetic verses touching all aspects of social issues.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest lauded the efforts made by the Cultural Wing of Information department for organizing such type of multilingual Mushaira in the district.

He also expressed gratitude to the poets, writers and singers for presenting their performances.

Lastly, the vote of thanks was presented by M. Akram Khan and assured the audiences that the department will continue to provide platform to the poets, artists and budding writers to showcase their talent.

Pallvi Rajput conducted the proceedings of the programme.

Among other present were Reshav Banathia, Pankaj Sharma, Rajat Sharma, Rohit Kumar, Inder Jeet Singh, Pallvi Lakhnotra, Sarita Devi, besides staff members and students.