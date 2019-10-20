DIPR organises cultural programme

State Times News

SRINAGAR: The Cultural Wing of Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR), Kashmir on Saturday organized a cultural programme here at its auditorium.

Director Information and Public Relations, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar was the chief guest on the occasion.

Various artists entertained the audience by presenting scintillating performances. Cultural activities including Kashmiri, Mushaira, besides naats and Sufiyana poetry were held during the function.

A galaxy of prominent and budding poets participated in the Mushaira who presented poetic verses touching all aspects of society.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sehrish appreciated the performances of the artists while stressing for the need to organize such programmes on a regular basis.