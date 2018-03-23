DIPR conducts painting contest on Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: As a part of Swachh Bharat Mission, Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) organised a Painting Competition on theme ‘Swachh Bharat- How Can We Contribute’ at Government College for Women, Gandhi Nagar here on Thursday aiming to make the students aware about the need to keep the surroundings clean.

On the occasion, Director of Information, Muneer-ul-Islam was the Chief Guest.

As many as 38 students of the college participated in the painting competition. The students were told to draw on the theme of ‘Swachh Bharat- How Can We Contribute’.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Information appreciated the efforts of Deputy DIPR in organising such a wonderful painting competition which was not only providing the platform to the students for exhibit their hidden talent through paintings and also educating them to keep the premises of their college as well as their houses neat and clean for healthy environs. He asked the officers to organise such type of competitions in future also in the educational institutions so that the future generation of the country could fully aware with the central as well as state sponsored schemes.

Director of Information also thanked the authorities of Government College for Women Gandhi Nagar for providing venue to the DIPR in organising painting competition in the college.

In the contest, Srishti Koul bagged first position, followed by Avleen Kour bagged second and Jhilmil Mengi secured third positions. Certificates and mementos were also given to the first, second and third winners of the painting competition. The top three paintings made by the students were also awarded with mementos and certificates by Director of Information. All the participants of the event also honoured with certificates.

Judges of the painting competition are Dr Meeru Abrol, Dr Anjali Bhat and Prof Anita Sharma.

Joint Director Information Naresh Kumar, Joint Director Information HQ, Deputy DIPR Atul Gupta, Deputy Director Information AV Rakesh Dubey, Cultural Officer Raman Joshi, Field Publicity Officer Priya Laxmi besides students of college were also present.