Dineshwar Sharma meets Governor

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Union Special Representative for Dialogue in J&K, Dineshwar Sharma, met Governor Satya Pal Malik here on Tuesday.

Sharma apprised Governor about his consultations with a cross section of society in the State and emphasised the need for taking into account aspirations of youth and students across the State. They also discussed about the ongoing Shri Amarnath Yatra.

Meanwhile, Navin Kumar Choudhary, Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce also met the Governor and briefed him about important initiatives taken in regard to industrial promotion, enhancing entrepreneurial environment and advancing the growth of cottage and village industries and the handicrafts and the handloom sector in the State.

Choudhary who has recently been given responsibility of the Tourism Department, briefed Governor about the overall status of tourism infrastructure in the State, tourist arrivals, and tourism promotion activities to be taken up in near future for promoting J&K as an attractive tourism destination throughout the country and abroad.

Governor advised Choudhary to consider development of more tourist spots as there are many unexplored places in the State which have potential of becoming world class tourist destinations. He stressed balanced industrial development of the State through sustainable utilization of all available natural resources in the State.