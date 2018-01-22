Dineshwar Sharma calls on Governor

STATE TIMES NEWS
NEW DELHI: Union Special Representative for J&K, Dineshwar Sharma met Governor N.N Vohra on Sunday and held extensive discussions in regard to several important issues relating to the restoration of peace and normalcy in J&K.
Sharma is leaving for Kashmir on Monday.
