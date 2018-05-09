Dineshwar meets Home Secy

Share Share 0 Share 0

Agency

NEW DELHI: The Centre’s Representative for Kashmir, Dineshwar Sharma, on Tuesday briefed Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba about the prevailing volatile situation in the State, officials said.

Sharma is said to have conveyed to Gauba the outcome of his meetings with a cross-section of people in the state and the security situation there, an official said.

The unending cycle of violence in the Kashmir Valley is a cause of worry for the central government, which wanted to put an end to it, another official said.

Sharma and Gauba met after the home secretary reviewed the progress in development of sports infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

The meeting came a day after a tourist from Chennai was killed after he was hit on the head by a stone during a protest on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Five Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, including an assistant professor of the Kashmir University, were killed in an encounter in the valley on Sunday.

Five civilians, who were protesting near the encounter site, also died during clashes with security forces.

Around 20 security personnel have died in more than 80 incidents of terrorist violence in Jammu and Kashmir since January this year.

The security forces gunned down 30 terrorists during the period.

A number of officers of the security forces have been badly injured in stone-pelting incidents in the recent past.

Gauba also took stock of the progress in augmenting sports infrastructure in the state, for which the central government had allocated several hundred crore rupees under the Prime Minister’s Rs 80,000 crore development package for Jammu and Kashmir announced in November 2015, a home ministry official said.

Under the package, Rs 2,600 crore has been earmarked for human resource development, skill development and sports.