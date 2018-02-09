Dineshwar meets CM, meets other delegations

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Centre’s special representative for Kashmir Dineshwar Sharma on Thursday called on Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and discussed emerging geopolitical developments in the region, an official spokesman said.

This is Sharma’s third visit to the state since he was appointed interlocutor for Jammu and Kashmir in October. Days ahead of his formal appointment to the position, Home Minister Rajnath Singh had said Sharma’s appointment would carry forward a “sustained dialogue” with all stakeholders in the state.

A former director of the Intelligence Bureau, Sharma is an old Kashmir hand in India’s internal intelligence agency.

During the meeting today, Sharma informed Mufti about his ongoing four-day visit to Jammu, the spokesman said.

They discussed the emerging geopolitical developments in the region since Sharma’s last visit to the state, he added.

Two separate cross-party delegations of MLAs and MLCs also met Sharma earlier today. Several delegations, including that of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, Gujjars, refugees from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, people from border areas, Jammu Muslim Front and Kargil War porters, also met him.