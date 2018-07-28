Dineshwar, DG ITBP meet Governor

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Union Government’s Special Representative for Dialogue in J&K, Dineshwar Sharma and Director General (DG), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), R. K Pachnanda called on Governor N.N Vohra here on Friday.

Dineshwar briefed Governor about the programme of his current visit to the Valley, to be followed by visits to Kargil and Padum. Governor discussed with Sharma the issues facing the Governor’s administration and the steps required to regain the trust of youth.

In a separate meeting, Pachnanda briefed Governor about ITBP’s activities and particularly discussed the role being played by his personnel in connection with the ongoing Shri Amarnath Yatra, right up to the Holy Shrine.