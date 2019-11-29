Dinesh appointed EC for Mirpur Mahajan Sabha elections

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Mirpur Mahajan Community on Thursday appointed Dinesh Gupta, Coporator of Ward No 18 as Election Commissioner to conduct the due election for the post of President of Mirpur Mahajan Sabha Jammu. In the meeting held here, the community members desired that the election process should be completed as per the terms and conditions provided in the Constitution of the Sabha, within a period of two months. Dinesh Gupta accepted the job entrusted to him and said that he would come-up to the expectations of Mirpur Mahajan community.