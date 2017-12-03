‘Dil diyan gallan’ ode to Yash Chopra: Ali Abbas Zafar

Mumbai: Ali Abbas Zafar says “Tiger Zinda Hai’s” new song “Dil diyan gallan’ is a tribute to veteran filmmaker Yash Chopra.
The 37-year-old director is geared up for the release of his upcoming film and the new track with the lead pair – Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif – came out yesterday.
“Dil diyan gallan… Ode to Yash Chopra… Master of romance,” wrote Zafar, alongside the YouTube link to the new song.
Shot in Tyrol, Austria, the love ballad is the second number that was released after “Swag se swagat”.
Produced by Yash Raj Films, the movie is slated to be released on December 22. (PTI)
