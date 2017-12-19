DIG: Pay attention towards vehicles coming from border areas

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Rafiq-Ul-Hassan, Dy. Inspector General of Police, Jammu Samba Kathua Range, on Tuesday exhorted upon the officers to pay special attention towards vehicles coming from border areas and ensure their proper checking.

During his surprise visit to Police Station Bishnah, DIG said that people of the area should not be subjected to inconvenience while checking at Naka points.

SDPO R S Pura, who was also present, directed to maintain coordination with other security forces for setting up an intelligence network and to evolve mechanism to foil any evil designs of anti-national elements.

DIG also visited the CCTNS Installation System and was appraised about the functioning of CCTNS with regard to reflecting of FIRs in the CCTNS in a time bound manner. He also directed the concerned that besides FIRs other functions may also be carried in the CCTNS.

During visit, DIG went round the premises of police station building and stressed that cleanliness in the premises should be maintained on priority in order to create hygienic atmosphere besides, providing of potable water facility to the personnel of the police station and the welfare measures of the jawans should be considered on priority. The officers were directed to conduct public meetings regularly in order to strengthen rapport with the public.