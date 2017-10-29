DIG holds police-public meet

STATE TIMES NEWS

BHADARWAH: To bridge the gap between police and public and to listen to the greviances of people at their door step, DIG DKR (Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range visited Bhadarwah on Sunday and conducted a police-public meeting with the respectables of the area.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of DIG DKR range, Basant Kumar Rath at Dak Banglow Bhadarwah, where SSP Doda Mohammad Shabir, ASP Bhadarwah Rajinder Kumar , SDPO Bhadarwah Brijesh Sharma and SHO Bhadarwah Muneer Khan were also present, in which more than 80 respectable and civil society members including representatives of religious organisations and political parties, Ex-Sarpanchs/Panchs of Bhadarwah and its adjoining areas participated.

The participants highlighted the problems being faced by the public in Bhadarwah like increasing drug menace among youth, traffic chaos, wrong parking, check over two wheelers especially on motorcyclists driving without helmets, separate parking place for light vehicles instead of Seri bazar Bhadarwah, police patrolling during school hours, organising of sports events under CAP in rural areas and special police recruitment for Tehsil Bhadarwah.

After listening patiently DIG DKR range assured them that their genuine problems will be looked into on top priority basis without any delay and the rest pertaining to other government departments shall be brought in the notice of concerned departments for immediate action/redressal.

While speaking on the occasion SSP Doda Mohammad Shabir urged upon the participants to co-operate and strengthen the hands of police, so that the social crime, smuggling of drugs, bovine, illicit liquor, forest produce and others be eradicated from the society.

Participants were assured that J&K Police is trying its best to curb crime from the society and asked for more cooperation from public, so that a crime free atmosphere is buildup. Moreover, they were asked to maintain peace and communal harmony in the area.

Prominent representatives, who spoke during the meeting included JKNPP State President Choudhary Mohd Iqbal, JKNPP Youth President Neeraj Singh Manhas, Educationist Arif Rana, PDP Youth President Sajid Mir, BJP leader Raj Singh Charak, Saleem Ur Rehman Sambri, Jaswant Singh Charak and Irshad Lawai.