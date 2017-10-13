DIG for professional, transparent policing

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Rafiq-ul-Hassan, DIG JSK Range Jammu, exhorted upon the officers to work in a professional acumen, clean and transparent policing.

Chairing meeting to overview functioning of field formations, Hassan stressed upon all the SHO’s and I/C Police Posts to address the grievances of public promptly and put in serious and sincere efforts for the detection and investigation of crime. He focused to deal the drug menace with iron hand and ensured for intensifying drive against drug peddlers and the kingpins. SHOs were advised to conduct regular police public meet in their respective jurisdiction and involve maximum youth of the area in combat against all social evils and strengthen public relations.

Shivdeep Singh Jamwal, Additional SP Rural, Parshotam Sharma, DDP RPHQ Jammu, Munish Kumar, SDPO Akhnoor, Varinder Singh, SDPO Domana, Yashbir Singh Slathia, SDPO Nagrota and Bishan Dass PS to DIG JSK Range Jammu were present in the meeting.