DIG for improving quality of investigation

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: DIG, JSK Range Jammu, Sujit Kumar on Monday reviewed pending crime cases and prevailing law and order scenario. While chairing a meeting with concerned district SSsP here, the DIG discussed as to where the fault lies and how to improve the quality of investigation.

He reviewed crime data of Jammu, Samba & Kathua districts and issued necessary guidelines to District SSsP for prompt disposal. He laid focus on NDPS cases, crime against property and crime against person and inquest proceedings. All SSsP were briefed to concentrate on NDPS cases with special reference to find out, source, carrier and destination. No accused should get bail in NDPS cases, he asserted.

Kumar laid emphasize for framing strategy for theft cases, enhancing night patrolling and improving beat system. As regard, crime against person especially crime against women should be dealt on priority with utmost sensitivity, he said, laying stress on disposal of inquest proceedings especially old pending inquests.

The meeting was convened on a good note with the advice to make sincere efforts to improve quality of investigation besides prevention of crime.

The meeting was attended by Tejinder Singh SSP Jammu, Shridhar Patil SSP Kathua, Dr Koushal Kumar SSP Samba, Pawan Parihar Staff Officer to DIG JSK Range and Sunita Kargotra, CPO RPHQ Jammu.