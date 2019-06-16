DIG Birdi reviews security arrangements

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: DIG CKR V K Birdi on Saturday reviewed security arrangements of all transit camps locations ahead of Amarnath Yatra.

DIG Birdi visited various transit camps i.e., Manigam, Base Camp Baltal and Domail besides reviewing sanitisation of road stretch from Pandach upto Baltal and other neighbouring hinterlands. SSP Ganderbal, Khalil Ahmad Poswal also accompanied the DIG.

SSP Ganderbal briefed DIG in detail about security arrangements being made for upcoming Yatra and highlighted various concerns, regarding which the security forces have been sensitised.

During his visit, the DIG held a detailed meeting with all stakeholders i.e., army, CRPF, ITBP, SDRF, district police and representatives of civil administration. The DIG CKR also reviewed traffic management arrangements for Yatris and availability of parking space. He directed the officers to maintain high alert, ensure proper access control, checking and frisking of vehicles besides ensuring that locals and Yatris do not face any inconvenience.

Senior army officers, DySP Traffic, SDPO Kangan, representatives of CRPF, ITBP and civil administration also attended the meeting.