Differently-abled to get more benefits under new UT: Balbir

JAMMU: During his interaction with Chairman, All J&K Disabled Welfare Association, Sushil Kumar Sharma; BJP State Spokesperson, Balbir Ram Rattan said that according to information shared with him about future of Disabled Persons (DPs) under new Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory, there will be more benefits for thousands of disabled which is indeed a good omen and it also indicates that every section of the society has something to gain after the abrogation of Article 370.

Balbir Ram said that he has been frequently meeting persons with physical disabilities and it is widely discussed among them that under the new dispensation, total number of different categories under Disabled class will go up from 7 to 21, which exists in other States and UTs except Jammu and Kashmir. Moreover, these people will get pension at par with other States and the reservation for them in services will also go up from 3 to 4 per cent, the DPs expect so, said Balbir. He advised all DPs to get Unique Disability Identity (UDI) for themselves so that each one of them can avail benefit of every welfare scheme launched for them. Balbir Ram further said that people of the State have whole heartedly appreciated the historic development of removal of Article 370 as it is going to benefit every region, faith and class in the State. This has happened because of the firm resolve of BJP for complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of the country and mission has been achieved after 70 years, he said.

Sushil Kumar urged the BJP to take up issue of notification for adoption and implementation of Persons with Disability Act (PWD) 2016 with the concerned as the Governor himself had announced to implement it in 2018.