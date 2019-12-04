Differently-abled need special attention of society: Sham Lal

STATE TIMES NEWS

AKHNOOR: Former Minister and BJP leader Sham Lal Sharma said that it is moral duty of every citizen to stand shoulder to shoulder with the disabled, widows and old-age as they need special attention of the society.

Speaking at the convention organised in connection with International Disability Day by J&K Disabled Welfare Association here, the former Minister praised the role of the association for their struggle and achievements for the deprived class of the society.

“My advice to other disabled people would be, concentrate on things your disability doesn’t prevent you doing well, and don’t regret the things it interferes with. Don’t be disabled in spirit as well as physically,” he said.

Sharma has also stressed for more initiatives for the welfare and rehabilitation of physically challenged people so that they can also lead a dignified life. He said that entire society has to contribute and work for the upliftment of this under privileged class. They have equal right to live and progress in the society and this can be possible with the support of all sections, he said.

“People with disabilities feel restricted to exercise their faculties on an equal basis with others, particularly in the domains of employment, education, social as well as political participation,” Sham said, adding that the society should be committed to promote empowerment, provision of opportunities and equal participation for the persons with disabilities,” he said.

The convention was organized by Sushil Sharma, Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Disabled Welfare Association in which Chairman Team Jammu, Zorawar Singh and Deepesh Pawar, Chairman Municipal Committee Akhnoor were the Guests of Honour.

Chairman Team Jammu said that specially-abled people are integral part of the community and it is duty of every individual to treat them with honour and respect. He also called upon the NGOs to show liberty in extending necessary help to this under privileged lot.

On this occasion, Sushil Sharma, Chairman of the Association expressed resentment against government for not giving due attention to their genuine demands which are lying pending.

The association members demanded pension to all disabled persons on the pattern of Union Territory, timely disbursement of disabled pension, I-Card to all disabled persons, clearing of all pending cases of pension, all government offices made accessible to physically disabled persons, reservation according to population which explains presently the reservation is given to the handicapped persons at the rate of three per cent as per the Disability Act, etc.

Sushil said that in J&K there is more than 10 per cent of population of disabled persons. So the forum demanded to raise percentage of reservation from 3 to 10 per cent. He also strongly advocated for political reservation in J&K.

At the end, Sham Lal said that the issues are genuine and will be taken up with the concerned authorities.