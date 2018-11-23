Difference between a patriot and a fraud nationalist?

Share Share 0 Share 0

The movie Thor: Ragnarok was showing on television this week and I watched it. It was uninteresting and without nuance but the ending made me sit up. It was written by someone with a sense of history.

Ragnarok is a word taken from the Icelandic Norse myth book called the Edda (there is a terrific translation by Penguin Black Classics) and it means something like “a history of the ending of the gods” or doomsday. I won’t bore you with the particulars of this movie’s plot, not that I was able to follow it myself, but it ended badly for the planet concerned, which indeed found doom. However, its population escaped on spaceships. This is why I say it was written by someone with a sense of history. In the Nordic text so far as I remember it, doomsday comes to all, man and god and almost nothing remains.

But in the movie, the people survive and they do so by convincing themselves that a nation is ultimately its people. This idea is first expressed by Herodotus, the Greek historian who wrote about 450 years before Christ. Herodotus tells the story of the Persian invasion of Greece under Xerxes the Great, in 480 BC (Herodotus probably witnessed the invasion first hand). It was a successful invasion, carried out to avenge a previous, less successful one a decade earlier by Xerxes’s father Darius the Great. Darius is stopped at Marathon, some 40km from Athens (we get the word for the race from an epic run after that battle).

Xerxes ploughed into Athens and destroyed it. The Greeks varnished their defeat over by making up a cock-and-bull story about 300 Spartan martyrs temporarily holding the Persian army at Thermopylae. In reality, the Persian army was too powerful and the Greeks understood it. They went to the oracle who told them to take to “the wooden walls”. They understood this to mean ships and sailed away from their city to preserve themselves, and rightly.

They justified this by saying that a city is its people and not its buildings or anything else.

There is a lesson for us here, and something to consider. In India, our fierce nationalism – and it has become more feral in recent years – is concentrated on an imagined India and does not accommodate other Indians. This is a nationalism in which the nation is abstract, and can include bits of land that are actually not today in India and haven’t been since 1947.

The great anthem of Indian nationalism is Ae Mere Watan ke Logon, written by Pradeep and sung by Lata Mangeshkar. There is a line in it which illustrates what I mean, and it goes: “Jab ghayal hua Himalaya Khatre mein padi azadi”.