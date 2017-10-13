Dietary needs – a guide for people in advancing age

Mahadeep Singh Jamwal

We can refer advancing age as the consequent years in later part of life meaning, the period of life after youth and middle age. In the advancing age, it becomes necessity to visit our eating habits that are mostly responsible for avoiding number of complicacies to be encountered with the weakening system of metabolism in the body. As we advance towards elderliness, transformation materialises in our body that can influence our nutrimental compulsions. The declining process affects the body’s consumption of many supplements. In our fast-forward culture, we have lost the art of eating well. A healthy diet is a solution to many of our health-care problems. The great Thomas Edison, many years back has given us a secret formula to prevent visiting to doctors for our treatment and that goes as: “The doctor of the future will no longer treat the human frame with drugs, but rather will cure and prevent disease with nutrition”. So let food be our medicine, our medicine shall be our food. In our fast-paced society, we face an abundance of food choices every day. On top of that, distractions have shifted our attention away from the actual act of eating thus eating has become a mindless act.

Relatively little is known about how the nutritional needs of older people that differ from those who are younger. Although many people enjoy a generally healthy and vital old age, age-related health problems do increase with advancing years and often have an effect on eating habits. It is a proven fact that optimal level of nutrition can extend the lifespan and improve the quality of life For older people, eating right can help to minimize the symptoms of age-related changes and they can benefit from eating a well-planned vegetarian diet and time table.

We are guided by countless advisors on curiosity of ‘WWWHH’ that stands for ‘When to Eat’, ‘What to Eat’, ‘What not to Eat’, ‘How much to Eat’, ‘How to Eat’. This advisory fraternity ranges from our dieticians, saints, experienced, sufferers and chauffeurs of big restaurants. This all has confused the common man on eating. The dietician’s recommendations of diet chart in view of basic requirements of calcium, carbohydrates, fat, fiber, proteins, minerals, vitamins, sugar etc are very difficult to follow in a joint kitchen that has to feed different persons at a time with different dietary recommendations owing to ones health conditions and age factor. Under the circumstances, we come across the concept of clean eating that is a simple concept rather than revolving around the idea of ingesting more or less of specific things for instance, fewer calories or more protein etc, as it is about eating whole foods, or “real” foods. Real food is unaltered food as it’s found in nature and made without any chemicals or additives, a food that nourishes our bodies and minds, that improves our health, not destroys it. The health benefits associated with a healthy and well-balanced vegetarian lifestyle are undeniable. Countless studies have shown that a well-planned, nutritious, plant-based diet is associated with a lower risk of obesity, heart disease, diabetes and stroke, as well as with longer life expectancy. Without creating a space for debate, both vegetarians and non-vegetarians need to consume a balanced real food & exercise adequately. Plainly speaking real food is medicine and better than medicine prescribed by the doctors.

Aging is accompanied by physiologic changes that can negatively impact nutritional status and loss of appetite associate with the advancing age. If the body does not get the right amount of vitamin, minerals, and other nutrients that are badly needed to maintain healthy tissues and organ function, we call it as malnutrition. So managing the eating habits with balanced diet is an important part of staying healthy as we age and it lowers risk of developing health conditions, such as heart disease and diabetes. New evidence shows that older adults need more dietary protein than do younger adults to support good health, promote recovery from illness, and maintain functionality. ‘Prot-Age study group’ an international body appointed by ‘The European Union Geriatric Medicine Society’ (EUGMS), in cooperation with other scientific organizations, to review dietary protein needs with aging to maintain and regain lean body mass and function, has recommended average daily intake at least in the range of 1.0 to 1.2 g protein per kilogram of body weight. A review published in a 2008 edition of “Clinical Nutrition” found that protein intakes of 1.5 grams per kilogram of body weight per day are beneficial for the elderly population. Food and Nutrition Board, Institute of Medicine, National Academy of Sciences, 2010, has recommended ‘Calcium’ for the age group of 51-70 year old males, 1,000 mg/day and age group of 51-70 year old Females, 1,200 gm/day. British Nutrition Foundation speaks that the ability to synthesize vitamin D by the skin decreases with age. Older people are therefore recommended to take a supplement containing 10g of vitamin D daily as well as regularly eating food sources of the vitamin such as: oily fish by non-veg and fortified breakfast cereals by vegetarian.

A sedentary male over the age of 70 requires around 2,000 calories and consume about 2,400 calories a day if one is active, a sedentary female older than 70 years require between 1,600 to 2,000 calories daily. According to the Institute of Medicine, all adults should aim to consume 45 to 65 percent of their daily calories from carbohydrates as they provide 4 calories per gram. Eat a variety of fruit, vegetables and whole grains to get the recommended 28 grams of fiber daily for an adult male over 70. If you are female, strive for 22 grams of fiber a day. The Food and Nutrition Board speaks of vitamins A, D, E and K as fat-soluble vitamins and their requirement for people age group between 51 to 70 as 900 micrograms of vitamin A, 15 micrograms of vitamin D, 15 milligrams of vitamin E and 120 micrograms of vitamin K whereas the water-soluble vitamins are categorized as vitamins — C and all B-group vitamins. Their requirements are 90 milligrams per day of vitamin C, 1.2 milligrams of thiamin, 1.3 milligrams of riboflavin, 16 milligrams of niacin, 1.7 milligrams of B6, 400 micrograms of folate, 2.4 micrograms of B12, 5 milligrams of pantothenic acid, 30 micrograms of biotin and 550 milligrams of choline for optimal health. Generally, dietary recommendations for adults that also apply to older people are as: limit sweets, regular coffee and tea, greasy or fatty foods, alcohol, oil, junk food, other added fats and salt. Eat plenty of fruits, whole grain breads and cereals, vegetables and drink plenty of fluids, especially water. Eating a variety of foods from all food groups can help supply the nutrients a person needs as they age. A healthy eating plan emphasizes fruit, vegetables, whole grains and low-fat or fat-free dairy; includes lean meat, poultry, fish, beans, eggs and nuts; and is low in saturated fats, trans fats, salt (sodium) and added sugars.