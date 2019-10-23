DIET Udhampur hosts workshop on RTE, NCF 2005

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: To sensitize the Heads of Institutions about Right to Education (RTE) and National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2005, a one day workshop was organized by District institute of Education and Training (DIET) here today.

Over 70 heads of schools from across the District participated in the workshop.

The workshop started with the welcome address by Principal DIET, Purshotam Dutt Sharma. He asked the participants to pass on the information gained in the workshop to teachers and all the stakeholders for effective implementation of the provisions of RTE act.

Later, detailed information with regard to RTE was shared by Dr. Lokesh Verma Ex Dean & Head Central University Jammu and University of Jammu. A lecture was also delivered on NCF 2005 by Dr. Kiran Singh Faculty member Central University Jammu.

The Proceedings of the workshop were carried out by Upkar Singh Sr. Lecturer DIET Udhampur.

Vote of thanks was presented by Devender Handoo HOD DIET Udhampur.