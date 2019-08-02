Diet scam in GMC

Dear Editor,

The ongoing decade old scam in providing diet to the indoor patients of GMC and its associated hospitals, exposed by the whistle blower team of State Times

published on 30th July is a matter of shame for all those patronizing it right from Ministers, higher officials and Principals of GMC. One and all have remained hand in glove with the contractors for decades minting crores of ill gotten money by compromising with the health of the patients. Such black sheep deserve no sympathy from the humanity and are required to be isolated by the civil society. In addition to registration of cases under the provisions of ‘Prevention of corruption Act’ in the matter, the administration in President’s rule should come out with a white paper on the scandal. Same contractor carry on the business for decades, and present contract in 2017 expose the honesty claims of BJP and its minister at that time. Let us hope that present set up of administration that speaks of high voltage actions against corrupt system, will take the expose seriously and proceed accordingly in the matter.

Mahadeep Singh Jamwal,

Udhampur.