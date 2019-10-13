DIET organises symposium on ‘Value Education in present scenario’

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: District Institute of Education and Training organised a district level symposium on “Value Education in the present scenario” at Girls Higher Secondary School in which ten participants one each from educational zones of the district.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Mumtaz Ahmed was the Chief Guest on the occasion while former Field Advisor to SIE Jammu K.L Parihar was the Guest of Honour on the occasion.

Principal DIET, Ch. Lal Hussain, while addressing the students stressed upon character building and importance of value education in shaping the students into a civilized citizens.

SSP stressed the role of parents in character building and imparting value education to students as they too have equal responsibility of imbibing moral values among the students.

During the symposium, Mehr-un-Nissa of High School Khara was adjudged 1st where as Sohil Ahmed student of High School Dhara and Miss Devnshi Katoch of Girls Higher Secondary School bagged 2nd and 3rd position respectively.

These winners were awarded a cash prize of Rs 5000, Rs 3000 and Rs 2000 respectively while all the participant students were given consolation prize of Rs. 1000 each.