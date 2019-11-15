Did PoJK DP1947 families remain unheard because majority settled outside Kashmir Valley?

It is also time to show PoJK areas in jurisdictions of Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh Divisions

By Daya Sagar

When India was celebrating the freedom from the British Empire, a large population of J&K was mercilessly killed by the Pakistani ‘invaders’ and forced to leave their own homes in the areas occupied (POJK) of the then Mirpur District & a small part of Poonch Jagir Jammu Province of J&K State, from large part of Muzaffrabad District of Kashmir Province of J&K State and some from Gilgit/Baltistan parts of Ladakh region. Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, the then Prime Minister of J&K in 1950 named these families as Displaced Persons vide order No. 1476-C of 1950 dated 16.12.1950 while those who had left J&K and had gone to Pakistan (West Punjab) were termed as migrants. This clearly showed the graveness of the in human conditions under which these people had to leave POJK.

Almost all the displaced families of POJK DPs belonged to Hindu & Sikh communities, there was hardly any family that had not lost one of its relations before it could reach the safe areas leaving behind almost all of their belongings, assets, records/ documents for which they have been denied claims for the properties left behind by Government of India because they could not be treated like 1947refugees from Pakistan in their own country. For property and material that would cost Rs.1000 in 1947 the compensation should be atleast Rs.22.22 Lakh in 2015 (or let it be 2019) just by taking 12 % interest annually compounded on cost equivalent. How long POJK Displaced persons can wait. Three generations have waited but GOI has not been able to make their return possible. What to talk of having not been paid any claims/compensations for the assets left behind as well as the loss of lives suffered, POJK DPs have not been given any noticeable rehabilitation support /relief of any type like concessions in services like reservations, age relaxations, regular monthly cash/kind allowances/relief, concessions in education, concessions in trade, investments and taxes, and like.

It is nearly over seven decades that they have been living under simple assurances for early/safe return.

Some people have been reasoning the neglect meted to 1947 POJK DP families due to their being mostly from outside the Kashmir valley, most of them after displacement living outside Kashmir valley (even some seeing the neglect in their being mostly from outside the majority community of J&K ). But such like feelings should not be allowed to be cultivated.

Now the UT of J&K will be having a new delimited Legislative assembly and new administrative set up, so though late these families be atleast now given priority attention.

Government of India is said to have drawn new map of the UTs of Ladakh and J&K after reorganisation of erstwhile Indian state of J&K. No doubt the areas occupied by Pakistan have always been shown in the past also as Indian territory of erstwhile state of J&K (with LoC marked there ) but they were never formally shown included in the administrative jurisdictions of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir (Muzaffrabad) , Divisional Commissioner Jammu (Mirpur, part of Poonch), District Development Commissioner Kargil (Gilgit Baltistan). Now since new maps have been drawn after reorganisation as showing Administration of UT of J&K and Administration of UT of Ladakh along with issuing some statement mentioning the areas occupied by Pakistan in 1947 let it be now that the respective administrations of Lt Governors also issues notifications for formally showing the POJK areas in the revenue jurisdictions of the Divisional Commissioners of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. And ofcourse after that the POJK DP 1947 families (that might have in 2019 grown to nearly 160000 to 180000 families from initial number of about over 40000) will be able approach some appropriate authority as regards their issues that have so far been handled by only an ex-officio designate officer with very very inadequate terms of reference.

With that the belated process of taking care of the issues pertaining to POJKDPs 1947 too could be started in a regular systematic manner like (i) establishing a dedicated Cell / Relief Commissioner for POJK DPs (ii) issuing notification for registration of all DP families which otherwise has not been done so far (iii) asking DPs to provide details of their properties and assets left behind in 1947 in POJK(iv) providing some special support to POJK DPs whose heads of families were killed by raiders (v) working out some delayed monetary assistance / compensation for the POJK DPs for the properties left behind (vi) looking for the special gesture / delayed compensation that could be given to the living / descendent of widows / orphans/ disabled of 1947 times (vii) finding ways to compensate the agri families who were allotted lands much less than what was recommended by the then Joint Rehabilitation Board headed by Major General Tara Singh Bal i.e land measuring 12 acres Abi/ 18 acres Khushkee (viii) for looking into the demands / need for rehabilitation support /relief of any type like concessions in services like reservations, regular monthly cash / kind allowances / relief, concessions in education, concessions in trade, investments and taxes, (ix) taking care of all those families who are staying in indian states other than “J&K” and have been in a way so far disowned and like.

*( Daya Sagar is a Sr Journalist and a social activist and can be reached at dayasagr45@yahoo.com)