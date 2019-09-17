DIC imparts awareness on JK Protection of Children from Sexual Violence Act-2018

STATE TIMES NEWS

Poonch: On the directions of Director Information and Public Relation, Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar, District Information Center today organised an awareness program on Jammu and Kashmir Protection of Children from Sexual Violence Act- 2018 at Gujar Bakerwal Boys hostel Poonch.

Deputy Commissioner, Rahul Yadav, was the chief guest on the occasion while Member Juvenile Justice Board Poonch Advocate Anjum Mehmood was the key speaker. DC, while speaking on the occasion, threw light on the provisions of the Act and informed the importance of Protection of Children from sexual offenses. He told the students to remain vigilant from such crimes. Advocate Anjum Mehmood gave a detailed description on the Act educating the gathering about its key aspects.

Students shared their knowledge and views on the theme of the program and were given prizes for their participation in the awareness program.