Diarrhoea Control Fortnight: Gandhi Nagar Hospital launches campaign

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The campaign for Intensified Diarrhoea Control Fortnight (28th May 2019 to 9th June 2019) was on Tuesday launched at Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar, here.

Detailed lectures on prevention, causes and early treatment of diarrhea were delivered by Dr. Chander Parkash, Medical Superintendent & Dr. K. R Sangra, Sr. Consultant, Paediatirics to the patients and attendants who visited OPD of the Facility.

The focus of IDCF is adoption of simple proven interventions (promoting hygiene & sanitation, use of safe drinking water, good healthy habits and use of ORS and Zinc tablet) that have sure impact towards control of childhood diarrhoeal morbidity and mortality.

During the Intensified Diarrhoea Control Fortnight at Govt. Hospital Gandhi Nagar, will hold awareness events and while a stall has been established for free distribution of Zinc and ORS.

Among the participants at the awareness lectures were patients, attendants with their children, pregnant ladies and students of various Paramedical Institutes.