Dial 1441, CRPF tells Kashmiri youth wanting to give up arms

Srinagar: Dial 1441 if you want to surrender, is the message from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to Kashmiri youth, who have joined terror groups and now want to return to the mainstream.

The helpline — Madadgaar — can also be used by the families, friends or well wishers of such youths, who are willing to surrender before the security forces in the Kashmir Valley, a senior official said.

The helpline was launched in June this year by the paramilitary force with an aim to help any Kashmiri who is in distress.

“The helpline will now on help the youth who have joined militant ranks or their families, friends or any well wisher to seek help to surrender. We will guide them. They do not know how to go about it and we will help them in understanding and undertaking the initiative,” CRPF Inspector General (Operations) in the Kashmir Valley Zulfiquar Hasan told PTI.

He said the helpline works 24X7 and is manned by trained CRPF personnel.

“We have received over 70,000 calls on this helpline since it was launched in June this year. The calls were essentially for seeking help from us on a range of issues and problems. The role of the helpline has now been expanded,” the IG said.

Hasan, who is the brain behind the initiative, said the force took the cue from the recent surrender and return of footballer Majeed Khan to the mainstream, for expanding the role of the helpline — 1441.

Khan, who had joined the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), returned home after a video clip of an appeal by his mother had gone viral over the internet.