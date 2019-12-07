Dial 100 or 1091: Police vehicle for women from 10 PM to 5 AM

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Jammu Police is all set to start from tomorrow an exclusive Police Helpline Vehicle for women, which will remain available for service from 10 PM to 5:00 AM at District Police Lines. According to a police spokesperson, “The purpose of the vehicle is to ferry a lady/ girl to their destination provided she is alone and on arrival at Railway Station or Bus Stand feels insecure to ply in public transport.”

“She will always be accompanied by two women police officials. Also in case the girl/lady has boarded a public transport or if she’s feeling danger of any kind. In either case Dial 100 or 1091,” said the spokesperson, adding “This number will swiftly respond to such calls. The Woman Helpline Vehicle Service will start from December 8, 2019 and initially will cater to distress calls within the municipal limits of the Jammu city. It will be extended to rural areas in the near future.