Diabetes strikes women differently: Sushil

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Deliberating upon the important theme of health repercussions amongst populace living with diabetes and their attendant impact upon heart health, Dr Sushil Sharma, HoD Cardiology GMC and SSH, on Sunday conducted a day long camp in the precincts of Shri Dwarka Nath Shastri Ashram, Sohanjana, a small hamlet in the Marh Block.

It is important to mention here that the camp was organised on the occasion of monthly congregation at the ashram in order to screen the largest sample of the aforementioned area. He delineated this year theme on World Diabetes Day observed all over the world last week i.e, women and diabetes and attributed recent statistics in this regard as worrisome which reveals 1 in 10 women across the world live with diabetes. What is more distressing when one envisioned a relationship between cardiovascular disease and diabetes. People with diabetes are more likely to die from heart disease than those without diabetes. While many signs and symptoms for diabetes are common in men and women, women experience certain unique symptoms. The problem is especially intense for the women considering their access to education, care and treatment particularly form the rural areas. Such disabilities further push them to the state of further marginalisation.

Highlighting the disease mechanism, Dr Sharma underlined the conditions, which affect the pancreas responsible for the secretion of insulin. Individuals with insulin resistance are diabetes in combination with other risk factors are at even greater risk of heart disease and stroke. Besides oral medication, injected or inhaled insulin is also devised to overcome morbidities associated with diabetes. It is important to control your blood glucose level, blood pressure, cholesterol level to help reduce your risk of heart disease. Simple measure such as doing more physical activity, eating healthy balance diet, control your weight and cessation of smoking would go a long way in keeping diabetes and its attendant morbidities at bay.

More than 300 patients were screened, evaluated and advised during the camp. Free medicines were also provided as per the requirement.

Gangadhar Shastri, Head Priest of the Ashram along with the management committee and prominent locals commended Dr. Sushil and his team for choosing special occasion and that too in rural area for his awareness campaign.

Others who were part of this outreach activity include Dr. Dhaneshwar Kapoor, Dr. Anitipal Singh and Dr. Kewal Sharma. Paramedics and volunteers included Kashmiri Lal, Raghav Rajput, Harvinder Singh, Gourav Gupta, Rajinder Singh, Vikas Sabharwal, Ankush Kohli, Manoj Sharma, Rajeev Vohra, Jatinder Shastri, RajKumar, Rohit Khajuria and Vikas Kumar.