Diabetes screening, awareness camp held on World Diabetes Day

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Department of Endocrinology and Department of General Medicine of Super Speciality Hospital, Jammu celebrated World Diabetes Day by organising diabetes screening and awareness camp on theme ‘Family and Diabetes’ in hospital premises here.

On the occasion, Dr Sunanda Raina, Principal and Dean Government Medical College and Associated Hospitals Jammu was the Chief Guest and inaugurated the camp. Several patients were screened for diabetes and treated.

A number of Medical students also participated in poster-competition while paramedical and nursing staff presented a Nukkad Natak for spreading awareness on diabetes and its prevention.

Dr Vishal Tandon imparted awareness to public in his lecture in Dogri language. Dr Sunanda also interacted with students and patients.

Later, the Chief Guest presented first, second and third prizes and certificates of participation among students. Dr Arun Sharma, Medical Superintendent, SSH Jammu was also present on the occasion.

World Diabetes Day was also celebrated at Sub District Hospital Hiranagar.

Dr Guru Prasad Sharma while addressing the gathering, informed that India stands second after China in number of diabetic patients across the globe and if diabetes will not be controlled, India will become global capital of diabetes by 2025. Dr Guru said that excessive urination, excessive thirst, excessive hunger, weight loss and blurred vision are some of the common signs and symptoms of diabetes. “If any person feels any such symptom, he or she has to rush to nearest hospital or consult physician for avoiding diabetes complications to save life,” he added. On the occasion, a total of 250 people were screened for diabetes in entire Medical Block Hiranagar. Dr Romy Sharma and Dr Vikas Gupta were also present.

Meanwhile, a Diabetic Mela was organised by Dr Gaurav Kesar, at Diabetic Care Center Lok Sewa Medical Hall, Karan Bagh here.

More than 100 patients were screened and provided free diet-chart and sugar-free refreshments. Some patients were some given Glucometers and medicines free of cost.

Dr Gaurav Kesar discussed about various aspects for management of the disease and highlighted various precautions that can help in management of diabetes and prevent long term complications.