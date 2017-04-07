Diabetes rise

The number of diabetes patients in the country is likely to go up to 120 million in next 20 years as against the current 70 million. Surprisingly Friday is being observed as World Health Day. The growing cases of diabetes are alarming and also the treatment cost. India has the second largest number of people with diabetes which is at 70 million, next only to China which has about 110 million. The number of diabetic patients in India is expected to touch 120 million during the next two decades, due to a variety of reasons. Surprisingly Jammu and Kashmir has seen some Muslim communities where the age-old custom of marrying within one’s family is prevalent. The rare genetic form of diabetes is known as the Wolfram Syndrome. The Valley has reported the highest number of cases with this syndrome anywhere in Asia. The custom of inter-family marriages, increases the chances of this disease especially in first cousin marriages. The practice is prevalent in some communities of southern states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu. The disorder is untreatable and takes roots when the Wolframin gene present in our bodies starts mutating. The gene is present in the heart, brain, lungs, ear and the pancreas, which controls the hormone insulin. We all know insulin imbalance causes diabetes. The first sign of this syndrome is juvenile diabetes leading to progressive blindness, worsening deafness and increased formation of urine follow soon. Some of the other symptoms are bedwetting, the urge to pass urine frequently and loss of bladder control. The patients also suffer from neurological problems such as loss of balance, sudden muscle jerks, loss of taste and smell, breathing difficulty and depression. There is need to change life style and the age-old customs to check the growing incidents of casualties to the life style diseases.