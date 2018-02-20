DHSS celebrates Annual Day

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Dogra Higher Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, organized Annual Day and Prize Distribution Function, here. The theme of the function was ‘National Integration’.

Students of the school presented a bonanza of cultural items with great enthusiasm and fervour.

former Minister and President Dogra Sadar Sabha, Gulchain Singh Charak presided over the function.

Gambhir Dev Singh Charak welcomed the distinguished guests, parents of the students.

Ravinder Singh, Director School Education and Surekha Charak President, Dogra Academy Society were the Guests of Honour.

Prominent among those who attended the function included Uma Katal, Manager, Rich Harvest Schools, Samar Dev Singh Charak Secretary Dogra Educational Trust, Bela Thakur Academic Coordinator Dogra College of Education and Ruchi Charak, Director Rich Harvest School Bari Brahmana, various heads of the institutions and prominent persons of the area.

Principal, Davinder Kour read out the annual report and expressed gratitude to parents for their co-operation and frequent interaction to make the programme of the school an impressive one.

A colourful cultural programme was presented by the students. The toddlers of Pre-Primary presented the Kids dance on rhymes which enthralled the audience presents there.

Other students also presented variety of items and skits which included Punjabi Bhangra, Dogri dance, etc. and were greatly appreciated by the large gathering of dignitaries, guests and parents present there.

Of all the colourful items presented by the students, the medley depicting culture of the Dogra Land in particular and State in general was the main attraction of the function.

The awards and prizes were distributed among the winners for their accomplishments in the fields of academics, curricular and extra-curricular activities.

Gulchain Singh Charak congratulated all the students, parents and faculty members of the school. He expressed his gratitude and indebtness to the entire foundation. He said that Dogra Group of Educational Institutions has strived towards excellence with the collaboration of all stakeholders, to each one of whom he conveyed his sincere and profound appreciation with an ardent hope that they will always continue to support and stand by the Dogra Group of Educational Institutions which they cherish so much.

He also requested all the people present there to promote Dogra Culture and inculcate moral values among their children.

He congratulated all the winners and appreciated their efforts. He said that school has set an example to promote national integrity, cultural values, unity and moral values in the society.

Japneet Kaur, Eisha Gupta, Master Ketan Mahajan and Supriya Uttam were the anchor to the proceedings of the occasion.

The vote of thanks was presented by Nirmala Koul, Vice Principal.