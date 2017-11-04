DHS School celebrate Gurpurab

STATE TIMES NEWS

Dogra Higher Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, Jammu, celebrated Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s birthday with great fervour under the supervision of Managing Director, Gambhir Dev Singh Charak.

Davinder Kour, Principal threw light on the life of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and inspired the students to follow the path of the Guru Ji adopting truth and secularism in their lives.

The programme started with Shabad Kirtan and verses from Guru Granth Sahib Ji enchanted by the students of the school under the guidance of Sheetal Basotra and Chandan, Music Teacher. The students of Primary Wing were dressed up as Panj Pyaras.

Nirmala Koul, Vice Principal, also spoke on the occasion regarding the preachings of the Great Guru Ji and asked the students to study hard to achieve the goal of success in their lives.

Later, Balbir Kour and Harpreet Kour presented the Ardas and prayed for the betterment of all humanity.

At the end, Prashad was distributed among the students and audiences present there by the Management of the Institution.