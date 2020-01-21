Dhotre inaugurates several dev projects at Kalakot

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Minister of State for Human Resource Development, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre on Tuesday conducted a public outreach camp, here at Kalakot.

Director School Education Jammu, Anuradha Gupta, Joint Director School Education Jammu, Showket Mehmood, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kalakot, Krishan Lal and several other civil and police officers were present on the occasion.

The outreach programme witnessed participation of BDC Chairpersons, Sarpanchs, Panchs and a large number of general public hailing from different areas of the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kalakot, presented a detailed account of various developmental activities and welfare schemes being carried out by government departments in the area.

The BDC chairpersons, while speaking on the occasion, projected major public issues and demands of their areas, including establishment of a Kendriya Vidayala and Navodaya Vidyalaya in block Kalakot, renovation of Kalakot to Siot road , up-gradation of CHC Kalakot to Sub district Hospital, filling of vacancy in Primary health centre Mougla etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhotre said that the Government is committed to ensure all round development of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the current visit is part of the initiative to take efficient governance to the doorsteps of people. He said that the objective of holding public outreach programme is to disseminate the information about various government schemes and to take review of implementation of these schemes on the ground.

Minister said that development is a continuous process and different areas have different demands and issues, which need to be understood deeply and then redressed through proper channel. He said that central government has launched several schemes for the welfare of the general public like Ayushmaan Bharat, PM Kisan, PM Maan Dhan Yojana,PMAY, Sukanaya yojana, Subhagya scheme, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana,SBM etc.

Highlighting achievements under different schemes in J&K, the Minister informed that over 2.5 lakh toilet units have been constructed in the UT under SBM and near about 62% of targeted population has been covered under different pension schemes.

Later, the Union Minister inaugurated several developmental works including T-road and a culvert at Panchayat Bathera,100 bedded Girls Hostel at Kalakot and 20,000 gallon capacity Reservoir at Chitta Pathar.

He also handed over sanctioned letters of Marriage Assistance Scheme and Pension scheme to the beneficiaries.