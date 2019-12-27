‘Dhoni’s comeback would be good’

Dear Editor,

This refers to the completion of 15 years of the former Indian Cricket Team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in international cricket.

With an unconventional batting technique, newfangled wicket-keeping expertise and fearless captaincy, Dhoni changed the face of the Indian cricket and took the team to new heights in the international arena. He also became a role model for countless of youngsters across the nation.

Dhoni has always stood up as a strong pillar for the Indian cricket team. Although being a small town boy, he made evident that nothing can restrain an individual from achieving greatness in life if one has a genuine passion and a strong will to do so. Since he has not not played for Team India from half a year, one hopes for his soon and a sturdy comeback in international cricket.

Tushar Anand,

Via-e-mail.