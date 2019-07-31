Dhoni to start guard duty in Kashmir

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Cricket star Mahendra Singh Dhoni starts patrol duties in Jammu and Kashmir from Wednesday to discharge his responsibilities as an honorary colonel in the army, the military said.

Dhoni is sitting out India’s tour of the West Indies that begins this week and there has been speculation he might retire after struggling in this month’s World Cup that saw India knocked out in the semi-finals.

He will do a 15-day stint with the Victor Force engaged in counter insurgency operations against terrorists fighting in Kashmir.

“He will be taking on the duties of patrolling, guard and post duty and would be staying with troops,” the army said in a statement, adding that its headquarters had approved a schedule which incorporated Dhoni’s requests.