Dheeraj Gupta chairs BoD meeting of Srinagar Smart City Ltd

State Times News

SRINAGAR: Several proposals for putting in place smart services including smart infrastructure and smart facilities aimed at facilitating instant and hassle-free access to public services were approved for execution at the 4th Board of Directors (BoD) meeting of the Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL) held on Thursday under the chairmanship of the Principle Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department Dheeraj Gupta.

Extensive discussions were held on all proposals put before the board by CEO Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary for approval during the meeting. Several DPRs were approved for execution whereas several others were accepted in principle and asked to be put before the board after re-evaluation and value-addition. Some of the proposals approved or accepted for execution during the meeting include establishment of smart healthcare facilities at six identified health centres, upgrading of 25 government schools as smart schools with state-of-the-art facilities, establishment of 133 smart bus stops with multiple facilities around the city, development of a cycle track, conservation of three heritage shrines, upgrading of Maharaj Gunj historical market, redevelopment of Yarkand Serai at Safakadal, development of space underneath the Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh (JCRB) flyover and setting up of smart hoardings and signages at over 100 identified locations across the city.

These projects are being taken up under different heads including renewal of urban facade, improved urban mobility, revitalisation of heritage and culture tourism, rejuvenation of artisan clusters and historic markets, conservation of existing shrines and introduction of e-governance services.

The board was informed that the project proposed for development of the space underneath the JCRB flyover includes two components including beautification by way of illumination and greening of most bays and setting up of parking slots at some of the bays. The board approved the beautification component of the proposal and asked to study and discuss the feasibility of setting up parking bays with a transport consultant and the traffic department and come back to the board.