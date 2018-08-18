Share Share 0 Share 0

With weather playing truant, humidity and heat at peak, people have no other alternative than to take to the streets to air their anger against the administration’s failure to deliver the goods as promised. But surprisingly the traditional protests which Jammu used to see earlier on small issues have been missing for some time. Is it because of Governor’s rule? Or is it the problems of the people have been solved? Today it has become a rare show of resentment by blocking roads for long hours. There is hardly any resentment over long power cuts, erratic drinking water supply etc. It was ritualistic to see small organisations staging protests on any and every issue. When out of power most of the political parties in order to maintain their vote bank account resort to protest politics and traditionally it was the BJP which used to spearhead protests in Jammu followed by Congress when out of power. For National Conference it is from civic to any issue which can keep them alive politically. Few years back there was an announcement for indefinite strike for the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Science or the AIIMS. Today nobody knows what is the fate of such a strike and the project. Now that the inevitable has happened, the more pertinent question is what does the break-up mean for BJP-PDP, and more importantly, politics in the State? The BJP’s main support base in the State is in Jammu region and it might try and portray its decision as something which has been done to further Jammu’s interests. BJP president Amit Shah’s recent remarks support such an argument. Things are much more difficult for the PDP. Not only the PDP has seriously jeopardised its own political future, it might have also contributed to deterioration of the political situation in the Kashmir Valley. In all this melee the Dharna politics looks to have been relegated to back bench with hardly any street protests visible on the roads of Jammu, which otherwise used to be a regular feature.