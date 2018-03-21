Dharmarth Trust to celebrate Ram Navami on March 25

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In connection with the Ram Navami function falling on March 25, a wrap up meeting was convened by the B.R Kundal, President, J&K Dharmarth Trust, Jammu, in which office bearers of various Biradaris participated.

On the day of Ram Navami, Kundal said, Jhankis led by the Royal Rath shall start from Historical Temple of Shree Raghunath Ji and after passing through various bazaars of Jammu city viz Residency Road, Rajinder Bazaar, Kanak Mandi, City Chowk, Purani Mandi, Link Road, Jain Bazaar, Chowk Chabutra, Panthtirthi, Mubarak Mandi, Moti Bazaar, Raj Tilak Road, shall return back to Shree Raghunath ji Temple via Pakka Danga, Parade and Raghunath Bazaar.

The Yatra shall start at 4:00 PM from the Raghunath Ji Temple after Puja-Archana of the Rath by the Trustees, J&K Dharmarth Trust.

Dharmik Yuvak Mandal shall coordinate with various Jhankis, he said.