Dharmarth Trust makes adequate arrangements for Mahashivratri celebrations in Valley

SRINAGAR: Continuing with its age-old tradition of providing hassle-free facilities to devotees visiting Shankaracharya Temple on auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, Dharmarth Trust on Thursday finalised all necessary arrangements for visiting people ensuring gleeful celebrations marked with religious fervour and ebullience.

Sandeep Khusoo, Secretary of Trust Srinagar, informed that the Trust has made adequate arrangements in ancient Shankaracharya Temple to facilitate devotees on Mahashivratri in Srinagar. Giving a detailed account of the preparations made by Dharmarth Trust, Khusoo in a statement issued here on Thursday stated that all the necessary facilities including potable water supply, round the clock electricity, public conveniences, medical aid and travel counseling shall be made available to visiting devotees on the festival day.

He said that Dharmarth Trust, through its coordinated efforts and cooperation of UT administration, has ensured that no devotee faces any kind of difficulty during the period of festivity. Recalling the track record of Dharmarth Trust, he assured one and all that this time, the arrangements will be more than adequate as in previous years, when Dharmarth Trust provided everything required at the celebration site for visiting devotees. “In the countdown to put the facilities in place, we have taken up the matter with the Divisional Commissioner Srinagar in advance and ensured that festivities become memorable for devotees visiting Shankaracharya temple to pay obeisance to Bhagwan Shiva. Sanitation and cleanliness have remained major issues in the past therefore the Trust has laid extra stress on ensuring that environs in and around the temple remain neat and clean.

For this, a lot of efforts have been made especially through placing garbage bins at various places and adding more staff to ensure cleanliness. Security, being the major concern for people visiting Valley, has been given top priority and the concerned helmsmen of security forces have been taken into confidence to make sure that foolproof security is provided to devotees with no scope of any laxity or lethargy. To cope with traffic hiccups, traffic cops have been roped in and requested to man traffic influx efficiently to ensure that vehicles do not snarl at festivity site,” he said.

“Necessary arrangements have also been made to provide transport facility to the devotees from Lal Chowk, Karan Nagar, Jawahar Nagar and other areas. The aforesaid facility shall be extended to devotees with active cooperation of UT administration. Various departments like PDD, PHE, JKP, roadways, etc have been approached well in advance to make sure that Mahashivratri festivities remain gleaming with all facilities being made available to devotees in an immaculate manner,” he maintained adding that Trust has also appealed to the Health Department to provide adequate medical facilities at the temple premises. Dharmarth Trust will provide Prasad to devotees visiting the temple site on Mahashivratri, he averred.