Dharam Jagran to celebrate Maharana Partap Jayanti on May 20

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Dharam Jagran Samanvay Vibhag and Shri Amar Khastriya Rajput Sabha is jointly going to celebrate Maharana Partap Jayanti in Jammu region.

Rakesh Kumar, Convenor Dharam Jagran Samanvay Vibhag, while addressing the press conference here on Friday, said that Dharam Jagran and Shree Amar Khastriya Rajput Sabha is going to celebrate Maharana Partap Jayanti on May 20 at Eden Garden, Aknoor Road at 6:00 PM.

Before start of the programme, he said, Shobha Yatra will be carried out from Brahman Sabha Parade Ground at 4:00 PM.

He claimed that Maharana Partap before going to war with Akbar, united the whole society who was in the clutches of social evils.

He further blamed that in a well knit conspiracy our history of warriors was distorted by the foreigners and forced western culture to deviate our new generation.

Describing Maharana Partap Singh as winner of historic Haldi Ghati war with Mughal king Akbar, Rakesh Kumar said by uniting the every section of the society, Maharana Partap Singh also awaken the society from social evils.

Present situation is also need such type of awareness among masses to unite them to remove social evils spreaded in the society, he said adding that some forces are hell bent to divide people by promoting false propaganda about castes, religions and different beliefs for personal gains.

Various prominent people like Cabinet Minister Sat Sharma, Paramveer Chakar winner S Bana Singh, MoS in PMO Dr Jatinder Singh, Educationist Parvesh Mahajan, Narayan Singh (President Shri Amar Khashatriya Rajput Sabha J&K) will grace the occasion.