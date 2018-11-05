Dhanwantri Jayanti celebrated

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: A celebration of Dhanwantri Jayanti to commensurate the third Ayurveda Day was held at ADMO office Kathua on Monday. The function was hosted by ADMO Office Kathua under guidance of Dr Vikram Singh Jamwal which started with religious ritual including Hawan and Dhanwantri Bhagwan Pujan. The programme was attended by Additional ADDC Shubhra Sharma and District Treasury Officer Nagesh Jamwal.

On this occasion, staff was acknowledged with conferring of appreciation certificates by Additional ADDC . Speaking on the occasion Shubhra Sharma emphasised the need of strengthening and to spread awareness among masses and adoption of this Indian System of Medicine by people in large which contributes to about more than 65 per cent of total health care facility .

ADMO Dr Vikram highlighted the achievements of the department as well as importance of this system in daily life to cure the diseases .

Prominent persons spoke on the occasion and highlighted the role of Ayurveda in curing the common and obstinate diseases . Vote of thanks was presented by District IEC Coordinator Dr Rajesh Basotra.