DH Samba organises breast cancer screening camp

SAMBA: Cervical Cancer/ Breast Cancer screening camp was organized at District Hospital Samba. The camp was organized by Chief Medical Officer, Samba under the overall supervision of Non-Communicable Diseases Section, Directorate of Health Services, Jammu. The Camp was inaugurated by Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Rajinder Samyal, in the presence of State Nodal Officer (NCD) Dr. Sumir Kaul & Medical Superintendent District Hospital Samba Dr. Indra Bhatyal. 25 ASHA’s & other Medical Staff were screened in the Camp, three cases were found positive & these cases will further be managed for precancerous conditions at Govt. Gandhi Nagar Hospital.

Trainings were also imparted to the Gynecologist & Medical Officers of District Hospital & Block Nud by Dr. Samita Bhat (Gynae Cancer Surgeon, Gandhi Nagar, Hospital).