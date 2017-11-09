DH Samba lacks facilities, Govt interest

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA : The District Hospital Samba (DHS) is functioning as a referring agency in the absence of doctors, para-medicos and the facilities, said Chairman Youth for Society Rahul Sambyal.

Rahul said that first the hospital does not have sufficient machinery and plants but whatever is available, it is being wasted in the absence of its operator. This included Ambulance worth Rs 35 lakh which is idle due to non-availability of its driver and similarly the CT scan machine worth Rs 1.5 crore is also not being utilized.

Youth for Society and other social organisations appealed to the Health Department to equip District Hospital Samba properly so that it functions to its optimum use. They further said that if no action is taken in this direction, the people will come on road.