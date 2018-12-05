DH Rajouri fiasco: 2 FIRs registered, Magisterial enquiry report pending

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Police registered two separate cases and has booked atleast twenty three persons in the incident of violence that took place few days ago in the District Hospital (DH) premises. The two separate cases have been registered in police station Rajouri and the Magisterial enquiry report was still pending. One case has been registered on the complaint of hospital management and other one on the complaint of attendants.

On the complaint of hospital management, 14 persons have been booked for resorting to protest outside hospital, creating chaos and also for allegedly beating up a doctor and some other officials of hospital. A FIR 657/2018 under relevant sections has been registered in this matter.

They have also been booked for ransacking hospital property. The other case has been registered after a complaint by attendants wherein they alleged attack by hospital staff. The case has been registered in FIR 661/2018 under relevant sections. Around nine person have been booked in this second case. Both the cases are under investigation in police station Rajouri. Pertinent here to mention that incident of violence took place in hospital premises few days ago during a protest by some attendants of patients who got injured in a road accident in Thannamandi.