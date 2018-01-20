DGPC seeks adequate compensation for border migrants

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Condemning the cross border firing by Pakistan, District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (DGPC) Jammu General Secretary, Avtar Singh Khalsa alleged that State Government is rehabilitating stone pelters and anti-national elements but no attention is being paid to border migrants and affected people.

Talking to reporters here on Friday, Avtar appealed to the State and Central Government to make a relief package for the family of victims so that if some kind of loss has occurred to a family, compensation shall be given instantly and without any delay.

He further appealed that minimum compensation must be Rs 25 lakh and government job to a family member.

In case of loss and damage to property, a minimum amount of Rs 10 lakh should be given and in case of loss of cattle a minimum amount of Rs 1 lakh be given forthwith, he said.

“If government fails to pay relief to the border migrants, we will march with cattle and luggage towards the Secretariat,” he warned.

Kamaljeet Singh, Ram Pal Sharma, Gurvinderjit Singh, Surinder Singh Saini, Balwant Singh, Harmanun Singh and Jeet Singh were also present in the press conference.