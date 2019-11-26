DGPC Jammu President removed

State Times News

JAMMU: District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (DGPC) Jammu, vide a no-confidence motion passed by majority of District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee members, removed Jagjit Singh from post of President on Monday. The members passed no-confidence motion against him, as he failed to discharge his duties as per provisions of Gurdwara Act and wishes of Sikh Sangat.

The Secretary DGPC Jammu and majority of members present in the meeting alleged that due to arbitrary working of Jagjit Singh as President of the Committee, the functioning of DGPC Jammu was badly affected. “For ensuring smooth functioning of the committee, the members removed him as per provisions of Gurdwara Act,” he asserted, adding, “The new President will be elected soon, as per provisions of Gurdwara Act and wishes of majority of DGPC Jammu members.”

DGPC members present during the meeting included Jathedar Mohinder Singh, Avtar Singh Khalsa, Fateh Singh Secretary DGPC Jammu, Manmohan Singh Khalsa, Ramnik Singh, Harjinder Singh Raina, Darbinder Singh and Raja Singh.