DGP warns IGP Traffic Basant Rath

Karnik Jamwal, a student, appreciated the steps taken by IGP Traffic to streamline the traffic in Jammu. He said earlier there was total chaos on roads and we used to hear about accidents due to overloading and over speeding but after Basant Rath took the charge of Traffic Department, the entire scenario has changed and number of accidents has come down drastically.

Reacting over the advisory issued to Basant Rath, he said the DGP should encourage him for setting an example for other officers instead of taking action against such dedicated officer.

Sunil Sharma, an employee, said that after Basant Rath took the baton, there is significant improvement in the traffic scenario and people are now relieved of many problems which they were earlier facing due to dismal traffic conditions in Jammu. Citing an example, he said that the road from Canal Head to Jewel Chowk was earlier choked during peak hours due to encroachment by the shopkeepers and wrongly parked vehicles but after IGP Basant Rath strenuous efforts, the traffic has smoothened and the encroachments have vanished, and the commuters now enjoying the journey on this road.

Responding to query on warning letter issued to him for not wearing uniform, he said all other things are immaterial when the officer is performing his duties arduously.

“I think that the DGP should give a free hand to Basant Rath for the next six months and then see the change,” he said.

Rohit Verma, a shopkeeper, said that the revolution brought by IGP Basant Rath by planting the seeds of traffic management and discipline and fear of law is appreciated by one and all. He said not only the people of Jammu and Kashmir but administrative officers have also praised Basant Rath for his efforts to smoothen traffic in Jammu and Kashmir. He however advised the DGP to write warning letters to the deadwood officials who often indulge in corruption and tarnish the image of Police department rather than demoralising Basant Rath.

Mohan Kumar, a shopkeeper, said the people of Jammu have never seen any officer like Basant Rath, who just after assuming the charge as IGP Traffic dared to seize the luxurious car of his colleague’s son on account of traffic violation and won applauds. He appreciated the straight forward attitude of IGP Traffic for not discriminating traffic offenders and penalising all defaulters irrespective of their status. He said that honesty of Basant Rath has made him hero in the eyes of people of the State. He said now the people are following the traffic rules and the traffic cops are seen performing duties till late hours.

Reacting over the advisory against Rath, he urged DGP to support IGP Traffic instead of issuing warnings.