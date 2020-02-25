DGP, senior officers interact with Bharat Darshan tour participants

Share your experiences in schools: DGP advises students

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Director General of Police (DGP), J&K, Dilbag Singh along with senior officers of PHQ/APHQ and other gazetted officers had an interaction with a group of 48 students of Doda district on their return from Bharat Darshan Tour in Police Headquarters, here on Tuesday.

The interaction was attended by ADGsP Arun Choudhary, S J M Geelani, A G Mir, IGP Armed Danesh Rana, DPT J&K Naseer Ahmad, AIGsP of PHQ, SO of IGP Armed Jammu, CO IRP 18th Bn. and SO (Sports) APHQ.

The students shared their views and learning experience with the senior officers.

They gave detailed report of their tour journey which started on February 19.

They said that it was a great opportunity for them as they got to know how much beautiful, diverse in fauna and flora and in culture the country is.

The students said that they visited places like Red Fort, Qutub Minar, Jamia Masjid, National Police Memorial, Indira Gandhi Memorial in Delhi and Haji Ali, Gateway to India, Beaches etc in Mumbai and were enlightened to know the historical importance of these places.

They said visiting National Police memorial was an inspirational experience for them, as they got to know about the contribution of police across the India particularly the sacrifices of Jammu and Kashmir Police while fighting the terrorism and securing the lives of people.

The students expressed their gratitude to the J&K Police for organising Bharat Darshan Tours for students especially for those who belong to the far flung areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

Welcoming the students, the DGP said that Bharat Darshan Tours for Jammu and Kashmir students/youth are aimed to educate them about the beauty of India as this country is known for its ‘Unity in Diversity’.

“These tours provide an opportunity to know about the different cultures besides people of other states of the country,” he said and advised them to share their experience with their colleagues and friends in their schools.

He told the students that police is a part of the society and is for the safeguarding the lives and property of the people. He wished them good luck for their future.

Pertinent to mention here, Jammu and Kashmir police under its Civic Action Programme has been organizing Bharat Darshan tours for students of different parts of Jammu and Kashmir to enlighten them about the rich cultural heritage of the country.

So far about 900 students/youth from Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Ramban, Kishtwar and Doda have returned from this tour.

This year 3,000 students/youth from all the districts of Jammu and Kashmir will be taken for Bharat Darshan.

Last year 1,100 students benefitted from this popular initiative in which students/youth are taken for visit to historical places, modern marvels and martyr’s memorials in different metro cities of India.