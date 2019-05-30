DGP sanctions welfare relief for 187 police personnel

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Continuing the endeavour to initiate more and more welfare measures for police personnel and to provide financial assistance to meet their urgent needs, the Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh sanctioned welfare loan in favour of 187 personnel of J&K Police. Welfare relief has also been granted in favour of 12 needy personnel. The amount has been sanctioned out of Central Police Welfare Fund.

As per PHQ order no 2014, dated May 25, 2019 welfare loan/ relief of Rs 1,74,20,000 has been sanctioned in favour of 187 personnel.

Among 187 police personnel, 22 personnel suffering from different ailments have been provided loan and relief of Rs 12.80 lakh for self-treatment.

Similarly, 18 personnel have been provided loan and relief of Rs 16.40 lakh for treatment of their dependents. Rs 91 lakh has been sanctioned to 91 personnel to meet expenses of their marriage while 42 personnel have been provided welfare loan of Rs 41.50 lakh for marriage of their dependents.

The DGP also sanctioned Rs 1 lakh each in favour of 11 police personnel on different ranks to meet expenses of their wards for technical, professional and higher education.

“Welfare loan/ relief is sanctioned in favour of J&K Police personnel to meet expenses of different nature including self-treatment, treatment of dependents, education of wards, self-marriage and marriage of wards, circumcision/ Yagyopavit of son.

The loan sanctioned to the police personnel is refundable and will be recovered in monthly installments from their salaries,” the DGP said.